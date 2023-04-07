Delbert E. Gooder

Franklin native, 80

KEARNEY - Delbert E. Gooder, 80, of Kearney, formerly of Franklin, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Memorial services will be on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Franklin. Pastor Jay Towell will officiate and burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the church, Franklin Volunteer Fire Department or AseraCare Hospice. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Delbert was born in Phillips County, Kansas to Delbert R. and Wilma (Norton) Gooder. He attended school in Franklin, graduating with the class of 1961. Delbert married Suzanne Blank in 1964 and was blessed with three daughters. The marriage later ended in divorce. On July 1, 1989 Delbert married Linda Butler Johnson. They made their home in Franklin until moving to Kearney in 2017.

Delbert was a Case-IH and General Motors dealer for many years in Franklin. After selling the business he worked for the Franklin County Road Department doing what he loved, running heavy equipment and building roads. As a very young man, he and his father worked together helping build Interstate 80 across Nebraska. Delbert also enjoyed his years as a Franklin Volunteer fireman.

Delbert and Linda enjoyed their time together golfing, traveling and mostly spending time with family and friends until Delbert's health declined over the past several years.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Linda of Kearney; daughters and sons in law, Trisha (Ed) Slocum and Tonda (Ed) Mattison all of Franklin, Amanda (Jason) Tinkler of Celina, Texas; grandchildren, McKayla (Dustin) Schwenka, Jordan (Allana) Slocum, Alexis (Nick) Fudge, Sage (Megan) Platt, Abel Tinkler, Ali Rae Tinkler; great grandchildren, Wesley Fudge, Archie Fudge, Maverick Slocum, Willow Slocum; brother, Denny Gooder of Missouri; sisters, Connie Bonham Fink of Red Cloud and Janet Mueller of Omaha; sisters in law, Barbara Butler and Barbara Bly; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers in law, Dean Bonham, John Mueller, Larry Butler and John Fink; nephew, Craig Bonham.