KEARNEY - Delbert E. Gooder, age 80, of Kearney, formerly Franklin, NE, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Memorial services will be on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Franklin, NE. Pastor Jay Towell will officiate and burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the church, Franklin Volunteer Fire Department or AseraCare Hospice. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.