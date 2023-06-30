‘Dee' Ellingson

Kearney resident, 83

KEARNEY - Deanna “Dee” Ellingson, 83, of Kearney passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday June 27, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating. Interment will follow at Ord Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services, all at the funeral home.

Dee was born May 10, 1940 in Ord, NE to Ellis Scott and Ella Marie Strong Carson. She grew up in Ord and graduated from Ord High School. She later attended Kearney State College on a vocal scholarship.

In September 1960 she married William F. Meese and to this union were born 4 children. All her life, her passion was music as she performed throughout the area with The Melody Moms. She was a member of Ord Bethel Baptist Church where she served as Clerk and Social Chairman. She was involved in city government; serving as City Clerk, Block Grant Administrator, and Secretary for the Board of Public Works. She also worked for The Ord Quiz as its Society Editor. In 1993 she became UNK Psychology Department Secretary and was involved with the IRB Board and Leadership UNK. She was a member of the NE Clerks Association. In 1995 she married Terry A. Ellingson and they spent many years traveling and spending time with children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Terry of Kearney; children (spouses) Pam (Jerry) Jensen and Deb (Jerry) Augustyn of Lincoln, Paul (Stacey) of Vancouver WA, Brian of Houston, TX. stepsons Clint of Kearney, Craig (Shawn) of Fargo, ND; grandchildren Tyler (Hope) Finke of Omaha, Chris & Reis Jensen of Lincoln, Evan Augustyn of Sioux Falls, SD, Taylor Augustyn of Omaha, Lindsey (Dominick) Utter & Kaitlyn Meese of Vancouver, WA, Austin (Allie), Jake and Tanner (Whitley) Ellingson of Kearney, Matthew Ellingson of Boston, MA, great grandchildren: Rylan, Brooklyn, Aliyah, Styles and brother Duane (Laurie) Carson of Ord.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents.