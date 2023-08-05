KEARNEY - Debra L. Brush, 64, of Kearney passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.