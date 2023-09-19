Deborah Martin

Beaver City resident, 69

BEAVER CITY - Debra Denise Martin, age 69 of Beaver City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2023. She was born on May 9, 1954, to Worren and Colene (Prince) Holcomb in Wichita, Kansas. On January 27, 2001, she and Tom were married.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Kenneth Ashworth; grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Prince;, and grandmother, Elizabeth Holcomb.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas A. Martin; son Shian and wife Monica; daughter, Sunday and husband Mathew Leahy; son Dallas and wife Scarlet; sister, Sherri and husband Richard Anderson,

Alan and Kristen Martin, Shane and Jennifer Martin, and Jared Martin; 9 grandchildren; and, two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at Faith Community Church in Beaver City with J.D. Wolzen and Warren Dunlap officiating. A private inurnment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Beaver City. Memorials are designated to the Deborah Martin Memorial Fund and can be sent to Tom at 70498 hwy 283 Beaver City, NE 68926. Condolences and personal reflections can be left at gareyfuneralhome.com. Garey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.