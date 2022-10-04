Debbi Rahe

Kearney resident, 68

MARYLAND — Debbi (Ault) Rahe, 68, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, with her children by her side after battling cancer for 25 years.

A Rosary service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.

——

She was born on July 7, 1954, in Odell to Duane J. and Jacqueline M. (Dailey) Ault. Debbi attended Kearney Catholic and graduated from Kearney High in 1972. She then went on to Kearney State College and studied English.

She married Paul Rahe in 1978 and had two children, Alexander and Victoria. Debbi worked for many years in the hospitality industry and sold Tupperware. After her divorce, she became an assistant manager at Kearney Keno, which she enjoyed. It was her “social outlet” where customers became friends, calling “Lucky Number 7”! Two years ago, Debbi started receiving cancer treatment at Johns Hopkins in Maryland, which allowed her to spend a lot of time with her grandsons. She loved going to their sporting events and enjoyed playing cards and board games with them. She was a fun “Grandma DeeDee," never letting the battle with cancer control her life. Debbi will be missed by so many, especially those whose lives she enriched over the years.

Survivors include her children, Alex Rahe of Omaha and Tori Hatcher (Shawn) of Severn, Maryland; her brother, David Ault and his family of Omaha; and her two grandchildren, Hayden and Connor Hatcher of Severn, Maryland; along with many family and friends.

Debbi is preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Jackie (Dailey) Ault; a grandson, Blake; and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to “The Grandma DeeDee Legacy Fund,” a Christmas and birthday fund for her grandkids, via Venmo: @giftsfromDD.