Debra Brush

Kearney resident, 64

KEARNEY - Debra L. Brush, 64 of Kearney passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Debra was born October 24, 1958 in Kearney, Nebraska to Bruce and Gwendolyn (Kenton) Reiter. She was raised in Gibbon and attended Gibbon Public Schools. Debra worked as the assistant manager at Walmart for over 20 years. Most recently, Debra was a manager at Bosselman's Pump and Pantry.

Debra loved Storm Hockey, stock car races and San Francisco 49ers football.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Misti (Jon) Schroeder, Brandon Jacobs, Danette Jacobs, Seth Jacobs; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Reiter; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Doug, Cindy and Pam.