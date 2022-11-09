Deanna Klintworth

Kearney resident, 84

KEARNEY — Deanna Klintworth, 84 of Kearney, formerly of Marquette and Wolbach, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before service time.

——

Deanna was born on Dec. 20, 1937, in Grand Island the daughter of Ernest and Marian (Roach) Dahlke. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High class of 1955.

She married Louis Klintworth in 1976. They farmed near Wolbach. Following their retirement from farming they moved to Marquette. Deanna was a member of the Platt Duestche Ladies and belonged to Quilting Guilds.

Survivors include a son, Edward Saeger of Kearney; and her siblings, Gary Dahlke of Kansas City, Missouri, Nancy (Ken) Shultz of Doniphan, Sandy (Jerry) Higgins of Baldwin City, Kansas, Connie (Doug) Kruse of Carey, North Carolina, Marilyn (Bernie) Ziller of Tracy, California and Robin (Bruno) Burgess of Olathe, Kansas; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Louis, who died on Nov. 26, 2020; and sister-in-law, Verlee Dahlke.

Memorials are suggested to an animal shelter of choice.