Dean Peterson

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY - Robert Dean Peterson, 89, of Kearney formerly of Ericson passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023; at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38. Memorials are suggested to the Family's Choice for later designation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Dean was born January 23, 1934, at Comstock, Nebraska to Charles and Elma (Patton) Peterson. He was raised in rural Valley County where he received his education.

Dean served on the Destroyer USS Monssen during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Following the service he returned to northern Valley County where he farmed and ranched until 1999, when he retired at the age of 65.

Dean was united in marriage to Maxine Johnson on August 20, 1956, at Ericson, Nebraska.

After retirement, Dean and Maxine enjoyed traveling with friends until Maxine's passing on August 19, 2007, one year after they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

In November of 2000, Dean took part in the 170 mile long longhorn cattle drive from Valentine to Fort Robinson during a very cold and snowy blizzard. He was one of the few tough cowboys who rode the entire way. After adopting and training his trusted Mustang, Charlie, they rode trails in over 30 states and spent winters in Arizona and other southern states. Dean made countless lifelong friends along the way.

Dean loved his trail rides with Charlie; dancing, and playing cards with family and friends.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Katherine Peterson; a daughter, Cheryl Webber all of Kearney; five grandchildren, T.J. (Kelsey) Peterson, Jason (Katie) Peterson, Michael Peterson, Christopher Webber and Thomas Webber (Zoe Maxwell), two great-grandchildren, John and Ryann Peterson; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Charles and Joyce Peterson of Lemoore, California and Roland “Dale” Peterson of Century, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Maxine.