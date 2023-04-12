Leroy “Dean” Fisher, 81 of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Central Nebraska Veterans Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post #52 and Kearney VFW in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home.