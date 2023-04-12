Leroy “Dean” Fisher, 81 of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Central Nebraska Veterans Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post #52 and Kearney VFW in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home Chapel.