Dean served 4 years in the Navy. He was a big Husker Fan. He worked for Service Master, after that he owned his own cleaning company, Custom Clean.

Dean Married Dianne Young of Bertrand on Feb. 16, 1969. The made their home in Kearney. To this union two children were born, Roy in 1972 and Dena in 1974. Roy and his wife, Sara and their 3 children live in Florida. Dena Smith and James made their home in Holdrege. She had 2 children, Michelle of Holdrege and Max of Omaha. Dena passed away in 2016.