Dean Dwight Beezley

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY - Dean Dwight Beezley, 91 of Kearney died Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Country House Assisted Living in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Condolences may be shared at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Dean was born September 13, 1931 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Dwight and Verleen (Hall) Beezley. He lived on a farm south of Mason City during his early years until the family moved north of Kearney, where he continued to help his father farm until he graduated from Kearney High School in 1950. During this time, he was an active member of the Future Farmers of America. Dean married his high school sweetheart, Ada Forney, on August 15, 1950 in Kearney and proceeded to farm for many years west of his parent's farm until retirement in 1992. He was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in Kearney, a longtime member of Aircraft Owner's and Pilot's Association and former member of Glenwood School's PTA.

Surviving relatives include his daughters and spouses Rhonda (James) Lehn of Wentzville, MO, Diane (Michael) Loftis of Ashland, NE, and Cynthia (Randall) Stones of Kearney; sister Karen (Robert) Cudaback of Riverdale, NE, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many other extended family and friends.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ada, and son Dean Jr.

Dean was a licensed pilot and spent hours flying his Cessna single engine airplane. He loved fishing, hunting, reading old westerns and war books, traveling, league bowling and tournaments, flying his model airplanes, and spending time on the family farm.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.