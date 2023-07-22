KEARNEY – Dean Dwight Beezley, 91 of Kearney died Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Country House Assisted Living in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.