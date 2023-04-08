Dawnelle G. Pagan

Hodrege resident, 59

HOLDREGE - A celebration of life gathering for Dawnelle G. Pagan will be held on April 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Dawnelle Goldine Pagan, 59, of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away, on March 16, 2023, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Dawnelle was born in Port Angeles, Washington on July 1, 1963.

Dawnelle is survived by her two sons: Shane Hayes of Kearney, Nebraska; and Brandon Hayes of New York; 17 grandchildren; her significant other, David Warnell of Holdrege; two brothers: Denny Cooper; Shawn Hunt; and three sisters: Tresa Floyd; Danette Thompson; Shannon Marek; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial has been established in Dawnelle's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.