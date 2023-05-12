Dawn Johnson

Burwell resident, 51

KEARNEY - Dawn A. Johnson, 51, of Burwell, passed away peacefully May 6, 2023 at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 2 p.m., May 15, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Matt Snell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Keene Evangelical Free Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn was born May 19, 1971 in Kearney to Larry and Bev (Copsey) Johnson. She graduated from Ansley High School in 1989.

She received her childcare license in Norfolk, Nebraska and then moved to Dallas, Texas. Dawn married Paul Cabrera and they had a daughter Sheridan.

She then moved to Wilcox, Nebraska and married Willem Doelman. They had a son Logan.

Dawn loved to garden, decorate her home, and crochet. She was a fantastic cook and made her own recipes with inspiration from Bon Appetit magazine and her Better Homes and Gardens cookbooks.

Dawn is survived by her children, Sheridan Cabrera and Logan Doelman; father, Larry Johnson; sister, Jacie Retzlaff; and too many friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins to mention.

Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Bev Johnson.