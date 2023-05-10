KEARNEY - Dawn A. Johnson, 51, of Burwell, passed away peacefully May 6, 2023 at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm, May 15, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Matt Snell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Keene Evangelical Free Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.