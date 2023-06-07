David Wellman

Cozad resident, 73

COZAD - David A. Wellman, 73, of Cozad, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at his home after a hard fought illness.

He was born on January 20, 1950 in Santa Cruz, California, to Martin J. and Lois E. (Wiest) Wellman. At an early age his family moved to Ogallala.

He married Anne Galaviz on January 21, 1975 in Kearney, Nebraska. They had two sons: Zachary and Jesse.

Survivors include his wife, Anne of Cozad; his boys, Zachary (Amber) Wellman of Edmond, Oklahoma and Jesse (Heather) Wellman of Cozad; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Max and Temperance; four sisters, Kathy (Saad) Eways of Austin, Texas, Marsha (Bill) Border of Canton, Ohio, Barbara Wellman of Kearney, and Paula Wellman of Fredericksburg, Ohio; brothers and sisters in-law, Domingo (Marcy) Galaviz of Gibbon, Antonia (Ray) Garcia of Lexington, Louisa (Nestor) Garcia of Ogallala, Josephine (Alan) White of Lexington, Carolyn (Mike) Smidt of Lexington, Rebecca Fitch of Lexington, Marilyn (Larry) Logan of Omaha, Ron (Cherie) Galaviz of Newbury Park, California, Rita Linley of Lexington, Natalie (Mike) Burns of Portland, Oregon and Deb Mettenbrink of Kearney; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Manuel Galaviz, Pauline (Robert) Wood and Ken Fitch.

Graveside services with military honors will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring David's wish for cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com.