David V. Meyers

Kearney resident, 68

KEARNEY - David V. Meyers, 68, of Kearney, died Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Kenton Birtell will officiate and private family interment will be later. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

David was born on April 1, 1954 in McCook to Victor H. and Evelyn E. (Hilker) Meyers. He attended Holbrook High School and graduated with the class of 1972 . He married Linda Hilker on December 1, 1972 in Cambridge.

Dave spent all of his adult life farming, spending the past 25 years farming alongside his son, Ben. Even with the long harvest seasons, family always remained Dave's greatest joy. Dave was so proud of all his children and grandchildren. He loved hosting big family breakfasts, hunting with his grandkids and taking them on tractor rides.

He and Linda had recently celebrated 50 years of marriage, with a big celebration of the life and family he and Linda had built.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Linda of Kearney; son, Ben (Stevie) Meyers of Holdrege, NE; daughters, Lisa (Brent) LeClair of Funk, NE, Lynette (Joe) Verzal of Omaha, NE and Crissy (Kory) Brennan of Kearney, NE; brothers, Ric (Kate) Meyers of Holbrook, NE and Michael (Carla) Meyers of Curtis, NE; sisters, Jan (Les) Hosick of Welfleet, NE and Lori Gufford of Omaha, NE; 19 Grandchildren: Hannah (Jacob) Meyer, Corrinne LeClair, Brooklynn (Jeret) LeClair, Brock LeClair, Preston LeClair, Addison LeClair, Brenna LeClair, Emily Meyers, Madison (Nathan) Meyers, Katie (Riley) Ritner, Tyson Meyers, Madeline Verzal, Callie Verzal, Carson Verzal, Luke Verzal, Jenna Verzal, Natalie Broadfoot, Bennett Brennan, and Rawlings Brennan; 2 great grandchildren, Evelynn Meyer and Bowen Ritner; with many other extended family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jackie Haussler; brother, Neal Meyers.