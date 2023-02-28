KEARNEY - David V. Meyers, 68, of Kearney, died Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Kenton Birtell will officiate and private family interment will be later. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.