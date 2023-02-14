David W. Kindt, 88 of Kearney passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Keens Memorial Home in Kearney. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kearney. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at O' Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.