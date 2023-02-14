David W. Kindt, 88 of Kearney passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Keens Memorial Home in Kearney. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kearney. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at O' Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.