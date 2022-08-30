David Joseph Kotnek

In his last act of giving he donated his organs with the hope of giving life to others. Dave's life centered on music. His fascination with guitars started at age two. His parents ordered his first real guitar when he was 10. His first paid gig was at age 13. Every day after he spent honing his God-given musical talent. Living a free-spirited life, musical perfection was a must. Dave created and led some of the most popular bands in the state, including Sidekick and Hat Trick. When he wasn't playing music, he was still connected to the scene with his sound system business. As an experienced and committed artist, he became a mentor to others in the music community. Fiercely independent, Dave was selfless, generous and kind. He had a sharp sense of humor and a curious nature. He was gifted in more ways than music and had the tools to fix anything. He developed an interest in the stock market and because of his keen ability to perfect whatever he took on, he enjoyed success as a day trader. He loved the outdoors and was a safe haven for stray animals.