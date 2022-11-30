Daryl Dobry

Beaver Lake resident, 76

OMAHA — Daryl Dion Dobry, 76 of Beaver Lake passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Veteran's Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Daryl was born on October 24, 1946 to Vladimir Leonard Dobry and Lenora Mae (Seger) Dobry in Lexington, NE. He attended a country school and graduated from Sumner High School with the class of 1965. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1969. Daryl joined the Naval Reserves and he attended Kearney State College.

Daryl met the love of his life Joann Altabelle Winchester and they were later married on October 3, 1970 in Kearney, NE. Daryl graduated from Kearney State College with a Bachelor's degree in Education. Daryl taught country school at Gates and Mirage Flatts for five years. While teaching, Daryl served in the Army Reserves from 1976 until 1999 and he attended Chadron State College earning his Degree in Special Education. Daryl taught special education on the reservation in Pine Ridge, SD and he attended and graduated from Chadron State College with a Master's Degree in Special Education in 1992. Daryl and Joann lived in Rushville, NE and later Kemmerer, WY where Daryl worked as the Special Education Administrator. Then they lived in Washington State where Daryl worked for E.S.U. 112 until he retired in 2008. After retiring Daryl and Joann moved to Beaver Lake.

He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #161 of Rushville.

Daryl is survived by his wife: Joann Dobry of Beaver Lake, NE; two daughters: Jerilyn Cash and her husband Rick of Kearney, NE; Amy Ayers and her husband Todd of Henderson, NV; his son: Scott Dobry and his wife Kristal of Murray, NE; six grandchildren: Dani Cash, Nate Cash, Erin Ayers, Emily Ayers, Kyler Dobry, and Logan Dobry; his brother: Alan Dobry and his wife Martha of Overton, NE: two sisters: Patti O'Meara and her husband Mike of Kearney, NE; Mary Jo Freeze of Kearney, NE; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Vladimir and Lenora Dobry.

A Memorial Service will be held at 9:00 A.M., on Friday, December 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth with Rev. Lee Wigert officiating, with Final Resting Place at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, NE.

Military Rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard, Military Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Post #1 of Omaha, NE.

Memorials to the Family (a suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

