Darrel Holscher

Bertrand resident, 75

LINCOLN — A memorial service for Darrel L. Holscher will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Reverend Kenton Birtell officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Bertrand, Nebraska with military honors performed by the Bertrand Veterans Honor Guard in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Darrel LaDean Holscher, 75 years of age, of Bertrand, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus surrounded by his family.

Darrel was born on December 28, 1947, at Holdrege, the middle of three children, born to Louis and Emma (Schoning) Holscher.

On March 30, 1974, he was united in marriage to Nancy Gruber.

Darrel leaves to celebrate his life; his wife, Nancy Holscher of Bertrand; two daughters: Melissa Palmer of Omaha, Nebraska; and Theresa Holscher of Lincoln; sister, Rojean Taylor and her husband, Ron of Palm Dale, California; sister-in-law, Verna Goad and her husband, Ronald of Salem, Oregon; four brothers-in-law: Eldon Gruber and his wife, Annette of Lincoln; Bruce Gruber and his wife, Carole of Salem; David Gruber and his wife, Linda of Molalla, Oregon; and Bob Hawks of Lexington; special friend, Chris Palmer of Sandpoint, Idaho; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Darrel's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.