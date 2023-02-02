 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlene Triplett

  • 0

Darlene Triplett

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — Darlene J. Triplett, 90, of Kearney passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating.

Interment will be in Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News