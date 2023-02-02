Darlene Triplett

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — Darlene J. Triplett, 90, of Kearney passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating.

Interment will be in Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

