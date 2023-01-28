Darlene Triplett

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — Darlene J. Triplett, 90, of Kearney passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating.

Interment will be in Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Darlene was born May 30, 1932 in Sioux City, Iowa to Mae Carrico. She grew up in Iowa and later moved to Kearney.

In 1948 Darlene married Virgil Triplett. This union lasted until his death in 2008. They were blessed with a son, Rick and daughter Pam. Darlene was employed at West Company in Kearney for 25 years. After retiring she took a part-time job at Herberger's where she was known as “Grandma” to everyone. She was born to shop anytime, anywhere and was an extraordinary garage-saler. As far as she told Virgil, she bought everything on sale. She loved to decorate and enjoyed volunteering for Hospice.

Darlene was a longtime member of both the VFW and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliaries. As her health failed, Pam cared for Darlene's needs and welfare. This gave Darlene the opportunity to share many additional memories with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pam (Kevin) Rimpley of Kearney; son, Rick (Jacque) Triplett of Kearney; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Triplett; mother, Mae, and 2 brothers.