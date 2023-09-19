Darlene Haines

North Platte resident, 93

NORTH PLATTE - A funeral service for Darlene (Muir) Haines will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, Nebraska, with Pastor Scott Randall officiating. Interment will follow at the Naponee Cemetery, Naponee, Nebraska.

Darlene Mae (Muir) (Kinnaman) Haines, 93, of North Platte, Nebraska, gained her angel wings on September 13, 2023, surrounded by her family, at Linden Court Nursing Home in North Platte. She was born on November 1, 1929, on the farm below the Harlan County Reservoir (old Republican City) to Robert Henry and Lillie Fae (Richter) Muir. She grew up in Naponee and attended District #42 country school up to the 6th grade, and then graduated from Naponee High School with the class of 1948. Darlene then attended Kearney State College.

After graduating college, she taught school for four years at Naponee. She was joined in marriage to Manard Kinnaman and was blessed with a daughter Janice. She was widowed shortly after Janice's birth. Darlene was united in marriage to Johnnie “John” Haines in 1953, to which two children were born: Theresa and Rickie. Darlene returned to being a full-time mother and housewife while living on the farm, north of Naponee for 14 years. In 1963, Darlene and family moved to North Platte. Darlene returned to work for North Platte School System for six years.

In 1979, she was blessed to raise three beautiful grandchildren with a lot of good memories. Darlene had a great bond with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved them all very much. Darlene was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 364 for 69 years and the Congregational Church at Naponee.

Darlene's hobbies included spending time with family, canning, sewing, and cooking and baking, with dancing being her favorite. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, always keeping them in the center of her life. She always had her arms open to anyone in need. Darlene had a smile we will never forget. She always sang “Happy Birthday” to each family member on their birthday. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Manard Kinnaman and John Haines; a daughter, Janice; her parents; her grandparents; two brothers, Bobby (Jackie), and Donnie (Margaret); one great-grandchild, Bentley Hinrichs; and numerous relatives and friends.

Survivors include her children, Theresa (Doug) Kelley of North Platte and Rickie (Kristina) Haines of Johnson Lake, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren, Becky Smith-Matthewson, Bernie Smith, Kerri (Corey) Harvey, Tamara (Nolan) Clouse, Jason (Callie) Haines, Timothy (Mary Beth) Kelley, Tonya (Chris) Hinrichs, Jeremey Haines, Leigh KaRenn (Daryl) Strecker, Trishelle (Wayne) Barton, Tara (Beau) Sheets, and Brett Warta; 26 great-grandchildren, Kellie Matthewson, Abby (Tevin) Erickson, Larry (Christy) Erickson III, Hannah Strecker, Kamdyn Sheets, Ty Sheets, Avery Strecker, Matthew Erickson, Clay Sheets, Drew Strecker, Keeghan Clouse, Braeden Clouse, Kennedy Sheets, Will Kelsey, Briawna Hinrichs, Karsyn Sheets, Olivia Barton, Dax Strecker, Ava Barton, Faith Haines, Korbin Haines, Mila Smith, Gatlyn Kelley, and Huxlee Kelley; many extended family members and friends.

Memorials in Darlene's honor can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.