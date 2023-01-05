Darlene Dieken

Hastings resident, 86

HASTINGS — Darlene J. Dieken, 86, of Hastings, Nebraska died, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata, Nebraska with Pastor Greg Volzke officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, January 6, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River.

Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery at a later date.

Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.

Condolences can be sent to the family at apfelfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to Concordia Cemetery.

Darlene was born on April 18, 1936 in Gibbon, Nebraska to Edward and Augusta (Boltz) Reeder. She grew up in Shelton, Nebraska and received her education at Shelton Public Schools. She was united in marriage to Leonard Dieken on October 6, 1957 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton. The couple lived near Prosser, Nebraska where she was a homemaker and worked at Union 76/TA as a waitress. After their divorce she lived in Wood River and was employed by Sam's Club.

Darlene enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. She took great pride in caring for others.

She is survived by her former spouse Leonard Dieken, son Mark Dieken, daughters Lisa Dieken, and Brenda Brown, brother Vermoyne Reeder, sister Louise Reeder, grandchildren Adam (Andrea) Dieken, Brock (Chrissy) Merchant, Taylor Fisk, Andrew Simmonds, Ashley (Wes) Scherbarth, Raegan Merchant, Savannah Dieken, Darling Dieken, and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant children Dale Lemoine, and Janiece Lynn; siblings Glendora Maynard, Leland Reeder, Marjorie Borgmann, Gerald Reeder, Raymond Reeder, and infant Mabel Reeder.