Darin D. Daake

Former Elm Creek resident, 54

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Darin D Daake, 54, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Elm Creek, Nebraska passed

away June 21, 2023. Memorial service information is pending.

Darin was born December 10, 1968 in Kearney, Nebraska to Dennis and Catherine

(Eckhout) Daake. Darin grew up in Elm Creek enjoying the outdoors, jumping on the trampoline and playing volleyball and tennis. Darin attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a member of the marching

band. Darin's greatest compassion was caring for his animals.

Darin is survived by his father Dennis Daake of Elm Creek; sister Lisa (Matt) Lenhart of Loveland, CO, brother Todd (Kris) Daake of Sumner; nephews, Matthew & Timothy Lenhart of Loveland, CO, Chance Daake of Sumner; nieces, Laura & Taylor Lenhart of Loveland CO.; aunts and uncles, Mary and Perry Kenney, Jim and Barb Eckhout, Demaris Labs, Jeanette Eckhout, and Eva Eckhout; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine Daake; maternal grandparent Bernard and Mary Eckhout; paternal grandparents Harvey and Floreine Daake

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or Crossroads Mission Avenue of Kearney.