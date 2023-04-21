LOUP CITY - Dacia L. Dzingle, 69 of Loup City, NE passed peacefully Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City with Douglas DeNeui and Darrell Holzinger officiating. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with lunch at St. Josaphat's Parish Hall to follow. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at St. Josaphat's. Memorials are suggested to the Dzingle family for later designation. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Dzingle family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.