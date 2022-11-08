Danny Dale

Pleasanton resident, 70

KEARNEY — Danny D. Dale, 70, of Pleasanton died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Rodeo Club.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.