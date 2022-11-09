Danny Dale

Pleasanton resident, 70

KEARNEY — Danny D. Dale, 70, of Pleasanton died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the funeral home.

——

Danny was born on Aug. 25, 1952, in Litchfield to Donald and Velma (Frink) Dale. He grew up in Litchfield and was proud to attend Bloody Run School and then received his high school diploma from Litchfield High School in 1970.

Danny married Darlene Unick on March 13, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Pleasanton. After which the couple lived in Pleasanton where they raised 5 children. He was a dedicated employee of the Buffalo County Highway Department for 30 years.

He was a founding member of the Pleasanton Rodeo club which began in 1974. He was proud to share his love of Rodeo with his children and grandchildren. He loved going fishing with his grandchildren and going to all their various sporting events and activities. He was blessed to have many friends and took pride in everything he did.

Survivors include his wife Darlene of Pleasanton; sons, Donald (Karen) Dale of Ashton, Dustin (Jasmine) Dale of McPherson, Kansas, and Daniel (Katie) Dale of Pleasanton; daughters, Dee Dee (Matt) Schukei of Litchfield, and Dayna (Lonnie) Zimmer of Pleasanton; surviving siblings include, brothers, Dennis (Becky) Dale of Pleasanton and Jake (Kelly) Dale of Pleasanton; sisters, Patricia (Ron) Babcock of Phillipsburg, Kansas, Barb Bowers of Kearney, Cathie (Dave) Campbell of Pleasanton, and Connie (Kevin) Papineau of Pleasanton; 13 grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Donald and Velma Dale; and grandson, Alex Schuckei.

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Rodeo Club.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.