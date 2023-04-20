Daniel L. Beck

Minden resident, 70

MINDEN - Daniel L. Beck, 70, of Minden, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Minden Cemetery with Rev. Joe Tira officiating. Memorials in Dan's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Dan's wish for cremation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Daniel L. Beck was born on August 17, 1952 in Minden, to Marlin G. and Donna M. (Bjorklund) Beck in Minden. He grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School in 1970. He furthered his education at Brown Institute in Minnesota and later graduated from UNL where he studied broadcasting. Dan enjoyed life in various places prior to settling down in Minden. He was married to Theresa A. Andersonmith on November 1, 1996 in Minden.

He worked in radio broadcasting for 37 years and later worked at Midway Chevrolet in Kearney for 8 years before retiring in 2018. Dan prided himself on being the “Voice of Midway” for many years. Following his retirement, he continued to work on various advertising campaigns, resulting in local notoriety across the radio airways.

Dan was a member of First Christian Church in Minden, the Minden Community Players, and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association – where he received recognition for his dedicated work in the broadcasting field. He enjoyed collecting vinyl, watching movies, gaming, books, assisting with and acting in local play productions, including One Act play competitions. He loved vacationing with Theresa, family gatherings, and most of all - his grandchildren. He was known for his homemade pizza, ice cream and whipped cream on pie.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Theresa Beck of Minden; children, Daniel Saigman, Cassandra Haber, Nicholas (MJ) Smith, Zachery (Lexi) Beck, Alexandra Beck, and Andrew Beck; grandchildren, Brent, Trey, Aysia, Santiago, Czarina, Ethan, Zacheriah, and Zion; great-grandchildren, Claire and Kate; brother, Thomas (Clare) Beck; sister, Deb (Brian) Schur; aunt, Marcia Bjorklund; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws on the Anderson side, extended relatives and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; uncle, Jim Bjorklund; father and mother in-law, Leonard and Maryln Anderson, a sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.