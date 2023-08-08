‘Dan' Kutsch

Kearney resident, 66

KEARNEY - Daniel "Dan" D. Kutsch, age 66, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Graveside services were scheduled today, August 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon, NE with Pastor Don Endecott. Visitation was Monday, August 7, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Dan was born on June 3, 1957 in Kearney to Lloyd and Luella (Lammers) Kutsch. He attended school in Amherst and graduated from Amherst High School with the Class of 1975. Dan married Joy Smith on October 21, 1978 in Kearney. Together they had two sons, Robert and Ted. Dan's patience was displayed in abundance, helping with his mother-in-law's daycare in their home, working full-time and yet spending quality time with his wife and two growing boys. He started his career as a mechanic and thereafter spent numerous years as a supervisor at UNK.

Dan enjoyed haying on his acreage near Kearney as well as taking care of his donkey and miniature pony. His numerous excursions to Brule, Nebraska, were working vacations where he loved helping Teddy and Tammy farm and ranch. He eventually retired in 2022. Dan loved to fish, watch dirt track racing, play cards, do woodworking and setting up and collecting model trains. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kearney.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Joy of Kearney; sons, Robert Kutsch of Kearney and Ted (Tammy) Kutsch of Brule, NE; sister, Pat (Jim) Catterson of Kearney; granddaughter, Emma Kutsch; and his faithful blue heeler K-Dub, who was his shadow; as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ronnie Kutsch; parents-in-law, Ted and Adabelle Smith; and brother-in-law, Arthur Lyle “Smitty” Smith.