KEARNEY - Dallas F. Wegner, age 79, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.