Dallas Wegner

Kearney resident, 79

KEARNEY - Dallas F. Wegner, age 79, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. The service will be livestreamed at holycrosskearney.org. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Community Foundation or the Central Community College Foundation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Dallas Fay Wegner was born on September 8, 1943 in Palmer, NE to Dallas Dean and LaNelle (Burke) Wegner. Dallas grew up on a farm east of Palmer, NE, the oldest of 3 sons. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1961. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska in 1965.

Dallas married Carolyn Helzer on March 18, 1967 in St. Paul, NE. Dallas began his engineering career with Conoco, building refineries from England to California to Louisiana as his family moved 13 times in a 10-year span. In 1975, Dallas and Carolyn moved their family to Lincoln to get closer to home. He gained valuable experience working as a project manager for a utility construction company.

Dallas started Midlands Contracting in Kearney in 1977. Midlands began as a relatively small company with just 2 crews. Dallas' leadership alongside amazing, hard-working employees grew the company to what it is today – a well-respected regional company with 50 employees that is known for “doing the job right the first time!”

Dallas loved his work, but also found time to golf with his buddies at Kearney Country Club – always trying to “win a few quarters”. Dallas always wanted to be a farmer, but his dad discouraged that career path for him as a young man. He was able to fulfill his dream through the years, building a successful farming operating by purchasing land with his brothers, Doug and Dave. Dallas and Carolyn enjoyed their church and spending time with family and friends as much as possible.

Dallas was very proud of raising three successful sons, Brad and Shane, who currently lead Midlands, as well as Devon, who owns a commercial real estate investment firm in Lincoln. His grandkids became his pride and joy over the years. You would see him at almost every activity ranging from baseball games to dance recitals.

Dallas is survived by his wife Carolyn; sons, Brad Wegner of Kearney, Shane Wegner of Kearney and Devon (Jessica) Wegner of Lincoln; mother, LaNelle Wegner of Palmer; brother, David (Lois) Wegner of Palmer; sister-in-law, Kathy Wegner of Palmer; grandsons, Andrew Wegner, Jared Wegner, Luke Wegner; granddaughters, Maddie Wegner, Collins Wegner, Merritt Wegner and Dallas Wegner.

Dallas is preceded in death by his father Dallas Wegner and brother Douglas Wegner.