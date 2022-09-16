Dallas M. Rigler

Callaway resident, 80

CALLAWAY — Dallas M. Rigler, 80, of Callaway died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in his home.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Callaway United Methodist Church with Revs. Jeff Hale and Ken Pitkin officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway.

Dallas was born on Jan. 14, 1942, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Dallas Rigler Jr. and June Murdoch.

On June 21, 1997, Dal married Janice Sherman.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of Callaway; daughter, Kathy DeCarlo of Grayslake, Illinois; brothers, Henry Rigler of Benton, Arkansas, Ken Rigler of Callaway, Larry Rigler of Oregon, Illinois, and Garry Rigler of West Chicago, Illinois.