Dale S. Trompke
Kearney resident, 96
KEARNEY - Dale S. Trompke, 96 of Kearney passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Central Nebraska Veteran's Home. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. A private family graveside will be held at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or to Kearney American Legion Post #52. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.