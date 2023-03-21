KEARNEY - Dale S. Trompke, 96 of Kearney passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Central Nebraska Veteran's Home. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. A private family graveside will be held at Kearney Cemetery.