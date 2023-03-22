Dale S. Trompke

Kearney resident, 96

KEARNEY - Dale S. Trompke, 96 of Kearney died March 19, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Funeral services will be held at a later time. Interment will be in the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney American Legion Post #52 or the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be submitted to www.osrfh.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney.

Dale was born July 10, 1926 near Wiggle Creek in Sherman County, Nebraska to Samuel P. Trompke. and Hattie (Gawrych) Roudabush. Early on he attended grade school near Ravenna and Loup City before the family moved to Kearney. In Kearney he completed the 10th grade before enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17. After enlistment, he completed basic training at Farragut Naval Training Station in Idaho. As a young naval enlistee, he was assigned to the island of Tinian which was part of the Pacific/Asian Theatre during World War II. During his nearly 2-year deployment, he was often tasked with guarding Japanese POW's captured on the small island.

After returning from World War II in 1946, Dale met Helen Trew, the love of his life. The two were united in marriage on May 21, 1949, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The couple lived in Fremont and Lexington before returning to Kearney and making it their permanent home. Dale worked for Coca-Cola and retired from Metz Baking Company in 1986. The two enjoyed their retirement camping and fishing for many years up until Helen's death in 2012. Dale continued to enjoy living independently at home until moving to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home earlier this year.

He is survived by his children; son Larry and wife Janet of rural Kearney; daughters, Deb Weaver of rural Minden, Pam and husband David Long of Austin, Texas; sister Tillie Van Vleet of Elkhorn, Nebraska; grandchildren, Justin and wife Carrie Trompke of Loomis, Nebraska, Jesse and wife Lindsey Weaver of Kearney, Chad Wells of Kearney, Lisa and husband Tom Goldston of Wichita, Kansas, Kelli and husband Steve Carpenter of Hutchison, Kansas, and Jamie and husband Kaleb Tucker of Kearney; step-grandchildren, Kris and wife Becky Pedersen of Kearney, Jon and wife Donna Pedersen of Wilber, Ann and husband Ben Loibl of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Zach McLeran and special friend Courtnee, Zander Goldston, Reed Goldston, Nathaniel and wife Devany Hargitt, Wes Trompke, Ben Trompke, Graham Trompke, Tori Trompke, Katelyn Wells, Addison Wells, Brooklyn Weaver and Brandt Weaver; great-great grandchildren, Nash Hargitt and Anderson Hargitt.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen; one brother; and one sister.