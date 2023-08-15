Dale Space

Minden resident, 97

MINDEN - Dale E. Space, 97, of Minden, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Bethany Home in Minden. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. Private family inurnment will be held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery. Memorials in Dale's honor are kindly suggested to the Minden Senior Center, or to Bethany Home in Minden and would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Dale E. Space was born in Minden on February 6, 1926 to Alma (Larsen) Space and Lester B. Space. He was the couple's only child. In 1948, he married Vivian Rundquist and they had two daughters, Beverly and Rosalie.

Survivors include his daughter, Beverly Logan and her husband Mitchell of Gadsden, AL; son-in-law, Rob Bell of Hillsboro, OR; grandson, Steve Carter and his wife Tracy and their two sons of Brentwood, TN; granddaughter, Kris Veary and her two sons of Hillsboro, OR; step-granddaughter, Amanda Wells of Lawton, OK and her four sons; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife Vivian; daughter Rosalie; and his parents.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.