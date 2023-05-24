Dale Haussermann

Arapahoe resident, 72

ARAPAHOE - Dale LeRoy Haussermann, age 72, of Arapahoe, Nebraska, went to his eternal home on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Missouri. On July 27, 1950, he was born 2 months prematurely to Eldin John and Wilma Ina (Hadley) Haussermann

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Eldin and Wilma Haussermann, both sets of grandparents and several of his beloved Teddy Roosevelt Rat Terriers.

Dale is survived by his dogs, Annie, Jordan and Frosty; and sisters Nancy Tarkington (Kurt) of Orleans and Ruth Christensen (Melvin) of Arapahoe. Nieces and nephews include Travis Tarkington (Valerie); Lindsey Williams (Jesse); Tyler Tarkington; Brent Christensen; Kendall Christensen (Joni); Dallas Christensen (Kylie); Elizabeth Martin (Andrew); Sebastian Edwards (Emma); and 22 great-nieces and nephews, and many dear friends who will miss him.

Memorial service will be on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Garey Funeral Home, 652 Main Street, in Arapahoe, Nebraska with Pastor Steve Breinig, officiating. Family has asked that everyone wear Husker red to the service to honor Dale's love for Husker football. Inurnment of Dale and his dog, Jerri, will be at the Arapahoe Cemetery. Lunch will be served where Dale grew up, at Mel and Ruth Christensen's Farm, 42167 Road 721, Arapahoe. Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.