Sargent resident, 87

ORD — Dale Grint, 87 of Sargent, NE passed away November 26, 2022, in Ord, NE.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sargent Community Center in Sargent, NE with Pastor Don Schauda officiating.

Interment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Sargent.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, NE.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Dale is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Gaylene Grint, children Jerry Grint of Sargent, and Debra (Luis) Chanady of Sargent, grandchildren: Louis Chanady IV of Sargent, Tracie Chanady of Sycamore, IL, Nicole Wetgen, Kayla Gehring, three great grandchildren: Trevor, Brooke, and Colton Wetgen, a brother Dean (Judy) Grint of Murray, UT.

