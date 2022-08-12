Dahl “Ace” Jungren

Broken Bow resident, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Dahl “Ace” Jungren, 72, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island after a battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 13, at the Broken Bow Airport in the North Hanger with Garry Morgan officiating.

Burial with Military Honors will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert.

A visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 12, at Govier Brothers Mortuary with the family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers.

Dahl was born on March 16, 1950, at Lexington to J. Harold and Elsie (Tomcak) Jungren.

He married Barb on Dec. 8, 1972.

Survivors include his wife, Barb of Weissert; his daughter, Ginger Snyder of The Woodland, Texas; sons, Kris Jungren of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Daniel Jungren of Pilot Point, Texas; a brother, Brett Jungren of Eagle; sister, Anley Jungren of California; five grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.