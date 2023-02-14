Cynthia “Diane” Schmidt, 75

Minden Resident

Cynthia “Diane” Schmidt, 75, of Minden, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mount Carmel – Keens Memorial in Kearney. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with Rev. Evan Winter officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Memorials in Diane's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Cynthia Diane Schmidt was born on January 27, 1048 in Hamilton, Montana to William “Bill” and Janice (Shatzer) Divel. She grew up in San Clemente, California and graduated from the San Clemente High School. She was united in marriage to Stanley “Steve' Schmidt on September 14, 1974 in Las Vegas, Nevada and to this union, three children were born: William “Bill”, Shannon, and Danielle. The family resided in California until later moving to Kearney. Diane was employed for several years at Cabela's. The family later moved to Minden.

Diane enjoyed hockey, Husker football games with her “heart-sister” Nancy, various crafts, cross-stitch, paper quilling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was also an honored queen of the Job's daughters. After Steve's passing in 2000, Diane was united in marriage to Bob Mabe of Cushing, Oklahoma on October 17, 2011.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, William “Bill” and Laurie Schmidt of Grand Island, Bobby Mabe of North Carolina, Danielle and Randy Pracht of Norman, Dedre (Mabe) and Cody Lovelace of Cushing, OK, Schloe (Mabe) and Robert Klingman of Ponca City, OK; son-in-law, Lawrence “Kip” Ramos of Minden; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Steven William and wife Kathy Divel of Capistrano Beach, CA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Steve and Bob; daughter, Shannon (Schmidt) Ramos; and grandson, Zachary Pracht.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.