Lucile Burns age 98 of Mason City.

Lucile Margelin (Chamberlin) Burns was born June 23, 1924, to Dwight and Marie (Funston) Chamberlin 4 miles northeast of Mason City, and passed away Wednesday June 14th, 2023, just 9 days short of her 99th Birthday. Lucile was the youngest of her 5 siblings.

Lucile road her pony to Mt. Pleasant Country School and graduated from Mason City Public School in 1942. She took Normal Training Classes after High School and taught at Mt. Pleasant Country School for 3 years and earning only a $100.00 a month.

Lucile married Joel "Ike" Burns on June 22,1945 in Phillipsburg, Kansas when Ike was on furlough from the Army Air Force. They traveled to Philipsburg in Lucile's Dads car and used Gas Ration Stamps to pay for their gas. They were married 50 years, and were blessed with 3 children, Eugene, Janet, and Jolene. Joel passed away June 27,1995.

Lucile was a hardworking farm wife. Always following the 3 kids in their many school activities, ball games, and 4-H.

After Joel's death, Lucile continued to live in her own home until age 94 and then moved to Kearney to live with her dear Niece, Marcile Woodward. She spent 5 wonderful years with Marcile.

She loved cooking and making pies especially Raisin Sweet Cream. She always had a plate of cookies ready to serve anyone walking thru the front door.

Lucile was Baptized at the Mason City Baptist Church on January 18, 1981. She enjoyed being a part of the Church Family and serving in many offices and positions of the Church.

Lucile was active in many Mason City organizations such as Senior Citizens, the local Historical Groups, and Sunshine Club. She was a proud 77-year-old member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved readings, poems, and making up programs for different organizations.

Lucile is proceeded in death by her parents, in-laws, Husband Joel, Son in-law Charles Brandt, and Daughter in-law Kathy Burns.

Survivors include children Eugene and LuAnn Burns of Mason City, Ed and Janet Spencer of Mason City, and Jolene Brandt of Kearney. Her 5 grandchildren Britt (Bill) Howard, Stephanie (Tony) Corbin, Kari (Andre) Harper, Mindi Spivey, and TJ (Lauren) Brandt. Step Grandchildren Jennifer (Mark) Goiter, Ryker and Decker, Eric (Kelly) Unick, Scott (Kristie) Unick, Paxon and Kayne, Kevin Unick, Dakota (Christine) Corbin, Riggin, and Chase (Chantel) Corbin.

Great grandchildren Spencer (Mikayla) Hawkins, Nicholas Hawkins, Amber (fiance Austin) Howard, Rilee Howard, NaTasha Beck, Katelin Beck, Jayven Brandt, Barker and Ripley Brandt, and Mak Spivey. Great Great grandchildren Aubri, Natalie and Peyton Corbin, Bentley and Ella Stahl, Elliott Hawkins, and Jasper Baker.

Funeral services will be held on Monday June19, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Mason City, NE with Pastor Scott Harvey officiating. Interment will be in the Mason City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening June 18, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Mason City. Memorials are suggested to the Mason City First Baptist Church, Valley County Hospice or the Donors Choice.