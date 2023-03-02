Creighton A. Perkins

Kearney resident, 43

Creighton Allen Perkins, age 43, of Kearney passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Creighton was born February 5, 1980 in McCook to parents Ronald C. and Jean M. (Cole) Perkins. He was one of two sons who attended school in McCook, graduating from McCook High School with the Class of 1998.

Following high school, Creighton attended and played football for Hastings College, got married and started a family.

He was a devoted father of two children, Domineke and Dionté and enjoyed being a part of their events such as the military and sports amongst other things. Creighton was an outdoorsman who spent time with his family and friends fishing, shooting clays and hunting with his best dog, Deakon. He also enjoyed playing sand and mud volleyball, odds and ends projects with his buddies and going to sporting events. Creighton was a believer and his faith was important to him. He attended Kearney eFree Church in person and watched Flatirons Community Church online.

Creighton was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Floyd and Wilma Perkins; and his maternal grandfather, Gerald Cole.

Those left to celebrate his life include his maternal grandmother, Gladys Cole of Curtis, NE; parents Ron and Jean Perkins of McCook; children, Domineke Perkins and Dionté Perkins and fiancée, Neleigh Hauxwell, all of McCook; brother, Layne (Betsy) Perkins of Hickman, NE; two nephews, Braylon and Brantley Perkins of Hickman; aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of other family and friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested in Creighton's name for future designation and may be directed to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, c/o the Perkins Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE

69001.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at McCook Christian Church with Associate Minister, Clark Bates officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, McCook. For those unable to attend the burial, the family invites you to join them for refreshments at 3:30 p.m., McCook Christian Church.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to sign the online guestbook for the family.