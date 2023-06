Craig A. Martin, 55, of Kearney, died June 13, 2023 at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm, July 1, 2023 at the Kearney Church of Christ with Pastor Greg Clark officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Jubilee Center or Nebraska Youth Camp. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.