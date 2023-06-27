Craig Martin

Kearney resident, 55

KEARNEY - Craig A. Martin, 55, of Kearney, died June 13, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., July 1, 2023 at the Kearney Church of Christ with Pastor Greg Clark officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Jubilee Center or Nebraska Youth Camp. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Craig was born December 28, 1967 in Kearney to George and Dolores (Hansen) Martin. Craig grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1986.

Craig worked as a cook in Kearney for many years at several restaurants until health issues prevented him from working. Craig loved sports, especially the Huskers, Atlanta Braves and the Raiders. He was a music lover and grew up fishing and playing golf with his dad.

Craig loved animals and even worked for a time at the nature barn at Cottonmill Park. He was very proud of his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was a beautiful soul with a gentle heart and infectious laugh and will be greatly missed.

He was a member of Kearney Church of Christ.

Craig is survived by his sister, Cindy and Doug Houtz of Kearney; brother, Steve and Linda Martin of Omaha; nieces, Kelli Hasenjager of Omaha, Sarah and Dru Jensen of Kearney, Danielle Houtz of Kearney, Jennifer Edge of Minneapolis, MN; nephews, Bret and Jaimee Martin of Omaha, Chase and Desirae Martin of Omaha, Collin and Whitney Martin of Grand Island, Michael Sparks of Erie, CO, Branson and Alec Martin both of Port Sulphur, LA, Greg Ferguson of York, NE; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Randy and Scott Martin; and niece and nephew Emily and Blaine Houtz.