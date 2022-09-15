Corinne ‘Corky' Thulin

Grand Island resident, 91

GRAND ISLAND — Corinne “Corky” Thulin, 91, of Grand Island died on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Memorial service and celebration of Corky's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16th, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate.

A graveside service will be at a later date at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford.

Corky was born June 13, 1931, and was the adopted daughter of Paul and Olive (Hagedorn) Sellman. The daughter of Lutheran minister, the family moved several times over the years. In 1945, they moved to Oxford, and she graduated from Oxford High School in 1949.

Following graduation, she went to Cosmetology school and was a beautician for over 40 years.

In 1956 Corky married Eldon Thulin. Together they raised their three children, Tammy, Glen and Kristi.

She was a people person, which led to her being eager to help with any church that she belonged to throughout the years, as well as, volunteering at St. Francis Hospital and The Orphan Grain Train. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time together. She also loved her friends, neighbors and customers and had quite a reputation for pulling little pranks on them out of love to put a smile on their faces or make them giggle.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Eldon; her children and their spouses, Tammy and Scott Grosenbach of Oxford, Glen and Jody Thulin of Holdrege, and Kristi Thulin of Corpus Christi, Texas; beloved grandchildren, Sari (Kyle) Hohnholt and their children, Aiden, Raegan and Addison, Torey Thulin (Margo Hock) and daughter, Brooklyn, Tyler (Jenni) Thulin and their children, Trevor, Tyson and Wynlee, Sydney (Curtis) Scott and Lexie Thulin and her fiancé Jared Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Olive Sellman; parents-in-law, Glen and Ruth Thulin; her brothers, Franklin and Allen; and grandson, Derek Grosenbach.

Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church of Oxford or Peace Lutheran Church of

Grand Island.

