Coraleen Kae McNitt

Coraleen Kae McNutt

Fort Dodge, Iowa resident, 85

FORT DODGE — Coraleen Kae McNutt, 85, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, formerly of Palisade died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her daughter's home.

A celebration of life and a luncheon will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Yanney Environmental Center, 2020 West 11th Street, Kearney.

Lauferweiler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Coraleen was born to Erie and Gail Matson on Oct. 22, 1936, in Palisade. She graduated from Palisade High School.

In 1954, she married to Bob McNutt. Together they had two children, David and Diana. They later divorced.

Kae worked as a CPA Accountant and was later remarried to Herb McNutt. She loved animals and nature. Kae was known as a huge prankster. Her number one target was her husband, Herb. One particular joke that she liked to play was putting strings in Herb's pancakes on April Fool's Day. Late in her illness she traveled several hours to attend her youngest grandson's graduation. She stayed motivated because of the love that she had for her family, especially her cherished grandchildren.

Survivors include her children David (Cheri) McNutt of Locust Grove, Oklahoma, and Diana (Steve) Arhart of Fort Dodge, Iowa; her step-son, Randy McNutt of Kearney; grandchildren, Michelle, Chris, Trish, MacKenzie, Megan, Matthew, Nathaniel, Chevele, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant child Gloria Jean; sisters, Karron McBee and Krin Simeon; and a niece, Teresa McBee.