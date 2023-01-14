Connie Wisch

Lincoln resident, 88

LINCOLN — Connie Norma (Collison) Wisch, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, died January 2, 2023 at Tabitha the Cove Assisted Living at Williamsburg in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be 11;00 am, January 16, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating.

Private inurnment will be at the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Kearney, Kearney Public Schools Scholarship Fund, and the Kearney Public Library.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.